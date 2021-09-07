Spanner Dispute Between Neighbours Ends In ‘Stupid Violence’

A dispute between neighbour’s has resulted in one man arrested and charged in an unprovoked display of violence.

On September 12, 2020, upon discovering his neighbour had not returned his father's spanner set, Aaron Demos, 29, took matters into his own hands.

Mr Demos chased his Boyne Island neighbour into his house hitting him over the head with his own spanner set.

The Central Queensland Briefing

Labelled by the judge as ‘irrational, mindless and stupid violence’, Mr Demos pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court on Monday to charges of burglary and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Crown prosecutor Evan O’Hanlon-Rose said Demos "thought his neighbour had not returned his father's spanner set,”

“Bizarrely, he confronted the victim and pushed his fence down while holding a spanner set before running and entering the victim’s house and hitting him over the head with the spanner set". - CP O'Hanlon-Rose

Mr Demos was arrested a week later and declined an interview with police.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.