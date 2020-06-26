Spare A Thought For The Owner Of This $50,000 Gold Nugget, Dropped Out Of A Moving Vehicle On A 3,200Km Highway

UPDATE

News reports' suggest that the nugget has been found and returned to its elderly owner. Rock on Australia!

EARLIER



There are few feelings worse than getting home and realising that something of value fell out of your pocket along the way.

Whether it's a key, some cash, an Air Pod or a fresh pack of ciggies, the process is usually the same: You stand in front of your house, or at your car, or at the entrance to your office building frantically patting your pockets over and over again.

A couple of futile spins looking increasingly panicked and your fate is sealed. It's time to double-back and re-trace your steps in an ever less hopeful search for your lost item.

So we really, truly, could not sympathise any more with the owner of this $50,000 gold nugget after they dropped it out of a moving vehicle somewhere along the Great Western Highway in Western Australia.

Dalwallinu Police tweeted a picture of the hefty rock on Tuesday in the hopes that a) it would be found and b) the person who found it would be come forward and return it to the owners.

While finding the latter would be enough of a stretch, the fact that the Great Western Highway stretches for 3,200km just throws another spanner in the works.

Luckily authorities have narrowed it down to the Wubin area, asking anyone who stumbles across a black velvet bag containing the nugget in that area to come forward.

A reward is on offer, but whether it's worth $50,000 remains to be seen.

