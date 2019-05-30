Spate of Deaths Prompts Warning for Queensland Drivers

While the annual initiative for a Fatality Free Friday, with the aim to achieve zero-related deaths on our roads for just one day in the calendar year took place yesterday, RACQ spokesperson Clare Hunter said Friday’s Fatality Free Friday served as a timely reminder for drivers to make a conscious effort to drive safely every day.

“In an horrific four days, we’ve lost 10 lives across the State, bringing the road toll to 83 so far this year. That’s 83 families mourning the loss of loved ones,” Ms Hunter said.

“Sadly, the vast majority of fatalities in Queensland are avoidable so this Fatality Free Friday we need to do everything we can to lower the number of people killed by road crashes.

“Drivers need to understand it’s not just about them – they can kill or seriously injure their passengers and other road users.

“While we know the tragedy a road death brings, what’s often under reported is the horrific injuries and long-lasting effects a person can suffer in a crash. The survivors of these crashes will have mental and physical scars for the rest of their lives.

Ms Hunter also reminded motorists to remember the Fatal Five and to drive to conditions and leave a safe distance between cars in front.

“We’re pleading with Queenslanders to take the responsibility of driving seriously. Never allow yourself to speed, drive while tired or affected by drugs or alcohol, avoid distractions like your mobile phone, and make sure everyone is buckled up,” she said.

“When you’re behind the wheel, make sure you pay attention to road and weather conditions and modify your driving accordingly.

“Leave at least two seconds’ clear space between you and the car in front and at least double that in wet weather or if you’re towing.

“It may sound basic, but these are the behaviours that could potentially save your life.”

