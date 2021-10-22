Speargun, Sword Involved In Townsville Neighbourhood Dispute

Father of five convicted

A Townsville dad is in court following a showdown with his neighbour which involved a speargun and a sword.

Police were called to a Rasmussen Street property following a disturbance complaint around 5:30pm on October 20.

The report found three men on the road, with one holding a spear gun.

Allan Walsh pleaded guilty to causing fear with an armed weapon, appearing in Townsville Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A father of five, Walsh denied possessing a firearm before admitting to police it was his weapon. 

In the dispute, a neighbour pulled out a sword to challenge Walsh.

Police found Walsh was unable to be interviewed at the time due to being intoxicated.

Walsh has a history of criminal offences, he did not commit any crime for almost two years before this incident.

He was sentenced to 18 months probation with a conviction recorded.

22 October 2021

