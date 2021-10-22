Speargun, Sword Involved In Townsville Neighbourhood Dispute
Father of five convicted
A Townsville dad is in court following a showdown with his neighbour which involved a speargun and a sword.
Police were called to a Rasmussen Street property following a disturbance complaint around 5:30pm on October 20.
The report found three men on the road, with one holding a spear gun.
Allan Walsh pleaded guilty to causing fear with an armed weapon, appearing in Townsville Magistrates Court on Thursday.
A father of five, Walsh denied possessing a firearm before admitting to police it was his weapon.
In the dispute, a neighbour pulled out a sword to challenge Walsh.
Police found Walsh was unable to be interviewed at the time due to being intoxicated.
Walsh has a history of criminal offences, he did not commit any crime for almost two years before this incident.
He was sentenced to 18 months probation with a conviction recorded.
