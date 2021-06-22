Special transport delivery for Wulanda development

The longest single glulam timber beams ever shipped to Australia - spanning up to 42 metres, will be loaded on to two trucks to make the journey from the wharf in Port Melbourne to the Wulanda Recreation and Convention Centre construction site on Margaret Street in Mount Gambier today Tuesday 22 June 2021 and Thursday 24 June 2021.

13 full length glued laminated timber beams measuring 42 metres and two segmented beams were produced by German timber engineering project specialist HESS TIMBER for the pool hall within the $57.3 million Wulanda development.

“Timber was chosen as a feature following a feasibility assessment and extensive architectural research,” City of Mount Gambier Wulanda Recreation and Convention Centre Project Sponsor Barbara Cernovskis said.

“Timber is resistant to corrosion in an aquatic environment, has whole of life benefits for health, maintenance and operational costs and aligns closely with the original architectural intent.”

The single large timber spans required for the roof meant the European Spruce product was sourced from overseas as the length was unable to be manufactured in Australia.

“Understanding the nature of the use of the facility, and what it means to the community over a number of generations, our priority was ensuring longevity of the build that would ultimately reduce long-term maintenance costs,” BADGE Senior Construction Manager Mark Wyatt said.

“This particular product was selected as it will not require joins, given its length will span the roof. Those joins are where moisture and chemicals from an aquatic environment can begin to damage structure over years of use, as would any plain timber product,” he said.

“There is a real opportunity for this project to be a catalyst to further expand the knowledge and technology of timber construction within Australia, showcase the benefits of timber construction and promote the timber industry.” - - DesignInc Architect Ben Luppino.