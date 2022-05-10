Specialised Clinics For "Long Covid" To Be Launched Across SA

South Australians will soon have access to specialised treatment for “long Covid-19” symptoms with a number government clinics set to pop up across the region.

South Australia Health will open four clinics dedicated to assisting patients with health complications as a result of Covid.

Royal Adelaide and Queen Elizabeth Hospitals along with Flinders Medical Centre are just three of the locations set to host specialised government clinics with another clinic for younger patients located at The Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The SA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

While younger patients will receive treatment through the hospital’s outpatients clinics, the syndrome is far less common in children.

According to recent figures, 10 to 30 percent of Covid patients will suffer from the condition.

Health Minister Chris Picton said more people have contracted the condition since the borders opened in 2021.

“We are obviously in a period where there’s been many more cases of Covid in South Australia and we’re now seeing more cases of long Covid come forward,” he said.

To be eligible for treatment, South Australians who have been suffering from COvid symptoms for more than 12 weeks will need to contact their GP for a referral.

Mr Picton said the specialised clinics will allow patients to receive ongoing and consistent treatment from one location.

“This will enable a single point of contact to be able to help with what could be a wide range of medical issues they could be facing,” he said.

Symptoms of “long Covid-19” include shortness of breath, fatigue, heart problems, “brain fog”, cognitive dysfunction and lung scarring.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.