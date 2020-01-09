SPEEDING: 17 Year Old P-Plater Caught Doing 203km/h at Dirty Creek

A 17 year old driver has been caught more than 110km over the speed limit near Coffs Harbour.

About 10.30am on Thursday, Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol were conducting stationary speed on the Pacific Highway at Dirty Creek, when a southbound Ford Falcon sedan was detected at 203 km/h in a sign posted 110 km/h zone.

Police were able to stop the vehicle a short time later.

The 17 year old driver was found to be the holder of a P1 provisional driver's licence, and is subsequently restricted to 90 km/h.

He was issued with a court attendance notice for driving at a speed dangerous and exceeding the speed limit over 45 kph.

His licence was suspended and the vehicle number plates were confiscated for 3 months.

He is due to appear in Coffs Harbour local court on 3 February 2020.