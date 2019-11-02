SPEEDING: 175 in 110km/h Zone; QLD BMW Driver Caught!

A Queensland man has been caught speeding 65km/h over the speed limit north of Coffs Harbour.

About 5:40pm on Saturday, Coffs Clarence Highway Patrol were conducting stationary speed enforcement on the Pacific Highway at Dirty Creek when they spotted the speeding black BMW.

The northbound vehicle was observed to be travelling well above the posted speed limit of 110km/h.

A check showed his speed to be 175km/k.

The male driver was stopped and spoken to. According to Police, he said “it was dumb, I don’t know why I did it”.

The driver’s NSW driving privileges were suspended, and he was issued a $2482 fine for speeding over 45km/h.

The plates were not seized.

The latest offence comes just one day after Police commenced Operation Drink Drive II, a campaign targeting dangerous driver behaviour including drink/drug driving, fatigue, occupant restraints and speeding, in an effort to reduce road trauma.

So far across NSW 310 people have died on our roads in 290 crashes - 19 of those people were killed in the Coffs Clarence.