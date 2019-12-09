Speeding Driver Clocked 62km Over Limit at Cowper

Speeding remains a major concern in the Coffs Clarence after a man was clocked 62km/h over the limit at Cowper on Tuesday morning.

Just before 6am, Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol detected a white Holden Commodore travelling at 152km/h while overtaking a number of vehicles heading southbound on the Pacific Highway.

Police stopped the 27 year old driver, who produced a P1 license which restricts him from travelling above 90km/h.

The male driver was issued with a notice for exceed speed over 45km/h. His license was suspended for 6 month and number plates seized for 3 months as the driver was the vehicle owner.

It’s the second P1 driver in the region to be detected more than 45km/h over the limit in less than 24 hours after a Sydney man was caught doing 139km/h at Woolgoolga on Monday afternoon.