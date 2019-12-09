Speeding Driver Clocked 62km Over Limit at Cowper

Get the latest at triplem.com.au

Article heading image for Speeding Driver Clocked 62km Over Limit at Cowper

Speeding remains a major concern in the Coffs Clarence after a man was clocked 62km/h over the limit at Cowper on Tuesday morning.

Just before 6am, Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol detected a white Holden Commodore travelling at 152km/h while overtaking a number of vehicles heading southbound on the Pacific Highway.

Police stopped the 27 year old driver, who produced a P1 license which restricts him from travelling above 90km/h.

The male driver was issued with a notice for exceed speed over 45km/h. His license was suspended for 6 month and number plates seized for 3 months as the driver was the vehicle owner.

It’s the second P1 driver in the region to be detected more than 45km/h over the limit in less than 24 hours after a Sydney man was caught doing 139km/h at Woolgoolga on Monday afternoon.

9 December 2019

speeding
Traffic and Highway Patrol
cowper
nsw police
Listen Live!
speeding
Traffic and Highway Patrol
cowper
nsw police
speeding
Traffic and Highway Patrol
cowper
nsw police
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs