SPEEDING: Driver Makes Excuse For Doing 152km in 100km Zone

The message about speeding is still not getting through to some drivers.

Police on Sunday stopped a driver, after they were detected travelling 152km/h in a 100km zone at Swan Creek, near Grafton.

About 12:20pm, highway patrol officers from Grafton were performing stationary speed enforcement on the Pacific Highway when the silver Holden Captiva was detected speeding.

The vehicle was stopped, with officers speaking with the 33 year old driver.

She told police her dream catcher got caught in her cruise control.

The female driver was issued with a penalty notice for over 45km/h, fined $2435, and 6 demerit points.

Her licence was suspended on the spot for 6 months and her plates were confiscated.

Police continue to patrol roads in the Coffs Clarence, following almost 20 deaths on the region’s roads this year.