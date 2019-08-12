Speeding Fines For Barrington Tops Snow Chasers

Hunter Valley Police say most snow chasers who flocked to the Barrington Tops were well behaved, however there were still some cowboys.

The Tops were packed over the weekend, as hundreds of tourists enjoyed the winter wonderland.

However authorities were forced to close the main access roads on Sunday due to the dangerous conditions.

Chief Inspector Guy Guiana said Highway Patrol issued more than a dozen fines for speeding.

"Rather disappointingly some of those speeds were quite high, more than 20km/h above the limit," he said.

There was another light dusting of snow on Sunday night, however no further snow is forecast this week.