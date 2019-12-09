SPEEDING: P Plater Caught 49km/h Over Limit

A Sydney man will be off the road for 6 months after travelling almost 50km/h above his limit on the Coffs Coast.

The 18 year old man was stopped on the Pacific Highway at Woolgoolga just before 2pm on Monday afternoon.

Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol were conducting speed enforcement when they noticed the blue Toyota Hilux overtaking a number of vehicles at excessive speed.

Police clocked the driver at 139km/h in the sign posted 110km/h speed zone. However, when they stopped the teenager, he produced a P1 license which restricts him from travelling any higher than 90km/h.

The 18 year old from Sydney’s was issued with an infringement notice for exceed speed over 45km/h and not display P plates.

His licence was suspended for 6 months, however, due to the vehicle being registered in another name, his plates were not seized.