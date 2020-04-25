SPEEDING: Police Clock Motorcycle at 125km/h in 50km/h Zone

A 35 year old male has been clocked more than double the speed limit riding a motorcycle in a residential street in Grafton.

The Tucabia man was travelling east along Turf Street at 10:45am on Saturday when Police conducting stationary speed checks heard the motorcycle accelerate harshly along Hoof Street.

Officers stopped the man after detecting him on radar at 125km/h in the 50km/h residential area.

Speaking with the rider, he told Police, "I was just taking the bike for a test ride, I am about to buy it".

He was issued with an Infringement Notice for Exceed speed over 45km/h totalling $2482 and licence suspension, police immediately confiscating his licence and also suspending it for 6 months.

If the man did buy the Yellow Suzuki GSX, it will be a while before he can ride it again.

Sadly, 13 Motorcycle riders have died so far this year on our roads.