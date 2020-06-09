SPEEDING: Road Spikes Stop Speeding Driver

A police pursuit ended with road spikes deployed near one of Australia's most iconic attractions on Monday afternoon.

About 2:55pm, police detected a White Hyundai travelling south on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie exceeding the speed limit.

At the time, the vehicle was clocked doing 139kph in a 110kph zone.

Police will allege that the vehicle, driven by a 25 year old male from Queensland, reached speeds of up to 200kph.

Road spikes were deployed at Arrawarra, north of Woolgoolga, but were unsuccessful. However, a second attempt at Korora successfully stopped the the vehicle opposite the Big Banana.

The Cleveland man was arrested by the Coffs Clarence Highway Patrol and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with Skye's Law (Police Pursuit) and exceed speed over 45kph. He was also issued a licence suspension notice.

The man was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday 24 August 2020.