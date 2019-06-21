Spencer Street Closed Due To Crane Malfunction, Could Affect Evening Peak Hour

10 hours ago

UPDATE: Spencer Street has now reopened following today's incident. 

EARLIER: Spencer Street's closed in both directions as crews work to remove a three tonne load of glass  hanging from a broken down crane.

It's happening between Lonsdale and LaTrobe Streets.

Andrew Crook from Vicroads says it's likely to stay that way for a while:

 “It’s likely this work will continue for a few hours, maybe even impacting the afternoon peak”

