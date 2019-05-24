Spend An Evening Under the Stars with Alastair McLeod

The region’s food ambassador, Alastair McLeod is hosting an ‘Evening Under The Stars’ with locals tonight with the freshest ‘Paddock To Plate” menu.

Tonight’s event held at the Cultural Centre will see Alastair using fresh local produce despite the lack of rain the region has had, everyone will be able to enjoy the freshest local produce, Mayor Tanya Milligan explains:

From grazing table nibbles to shared table dining under big-sky stars and twinkling lights, guests will enjoy a relaxed evening interspersed with the energy and antics of the celebrity chef.

Enjoy your night with Alastair “Under The Stars” …

