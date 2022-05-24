SPIDERBAIT COMING TO HOBART!

Iconic Aussie band Spiderbait have today announced their national Tour In The Key of J, a run of unique and special shows dedicated entirely to celebrating the legacy of their revolutionary bass player Janet English, in support of their new album, Sounds in The Key of J, released in April.

Their first headline tour since their sellout Ivy & The Big Apples tour in 2017, this distinctive set of shows will kick off in Tasmania at Albert Hall (Launceston) on June 3, before moving through Hobart, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Fremantle and finishing up in Adelaide at Hindley St Music Hall on August 20. The band will also be appearing at Groovin The Moo Maitland, Canberra and Bendigo in April, and Valleyways Festival in Camden NSW in September.

Spiderbait is Janet English on bass, Kram on drums and lead vocals, and Whitt on guitar.

Tickets are on sale from Thursday 21 April at 9am AEST from www.spiderbait.net.au

SPIDERBAIT - TOUR IN THE KEY OF J 2022

FRI 3 JUN | ALBERT HALL, LAUNCESTON, TAS | 18+

Tickets available from www.oztix.com.au | 1300 762 545





SAT 4 JUN | UNI BAR, HOBART, TAS | 18+

Tickets available from www.oztix.com.au | 1300 762 545





FRI 8 JUL | THE METRO, SYDNEY, NSW | 18+

Tickets available from premier.ticketek.com.au | 132 489 | All Ticketek Outlets





FRI 15 JUL | NORTHCOTE THEATRE, MELBOURNE, VIC | 18+

Tickets available from www.moshtix.com.au | 1300 GET TIX | All Moshtix Outlets





FRI 5 AUG | PRINCESS THEATRE, BRISBANE, QLD | 18+

Tickets available from www.ticketmaster.com.au | All Ticketmaster Outlets





FRI 19 AUG | METROPOLIS, FREMANTLE, WA | 18+

Tickets available from www.oztix.com.au | 1300 762 545





SAT 20 AUG | HINDLEY ST MUSIC HALL, ADELAIDE, SA | 18+

Tickets available from www.ticketmaster.com.au | All Ticketmaster Outlets

---------------------------------------------------------

SPIDERBAIT also appearing : GROOVIN THE MOO FESTIVAL | All Ages

SAT 20 APR | MAITLAND | SUN 24 APR CANBERRA | SAT 30 BENDIGO | ON SALE NOW

Tickets available from www.moshtix.com.au | 1300 GET TIX | All Moshtix Outlets

SAT 10 SEP | VALLEYWAYS FESTIVAL CAMDEN NSW | ON SALE NOW 18+

Tickets available from www.ticketek.com.au | 132 489 | All Ticketek Outlets