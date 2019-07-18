Spiderbait Announce New December Shows

Spiderbait has announced three new summer shows, with their show at The Forum sold out.

The band has announced three shows, one in Kingscliff, New South Wales on December 27 and two more in Victoria the days after.

It comes after the news their show at The Forum in Melbourne has been sold out.

NEW SHOWS:

FRI 27 DEC | KINGSCLIFF BEACH HOTEL, KINGSCLIFF NSW | 18+

Tickets available from https://tickets.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/b4cee78f-659e-4e4b-bc62-003c1fb54568| 1300 762 545 | All Oztix outlets

SAT 28 DEC | TORQUAY HOTEL, TORQUAY VIC | 18+

Tickets available from https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/spiderbait-torquay-hotel-tickets-65500891931



SUN 29 DEC | GRAND HOTEL, MORNINGTON VIC | 18+

Tickets available from https://tickets.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/4625c796-4697-4a16-adf5-4afea41ffadf | 1300 762 545 | All Oztix outlets