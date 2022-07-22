Splendour Fans Turned Back From Campsites Amid Wet Weather

It’s been three years since the last Splendour In the Grass musical festival and organisers are promising the show will go on despite torrential rain causing patron camp sites to close.

Hundreds of festival die-hards arrived at the North Byron Parklands campsite on Thursday ahead of the festival’s commencement today – but many were turned around after waiting anywhere from 10 to 18 hours.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The New South Wales Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

From this morning, campers or people parking for the day at North Byron parklands were redirected to Byron Events Farm, with free shuttles in place to transport patrons.

“Due to ongoing weather conditions, we can no longer accept any campers or vehicles including day parking at North Byron Parklands (NBP),” a Facebook post by Splendour read.

“All incoming camping patrons and day parkers should proceed to Byron Events Farm (BEF) at 35 Yarun Rd, Tyagarah NSW 2481.

“We thank you for your patience here and big shout out to our staff who are working around Mother Nature to get you in here safely.

“Please be kind and patient.”

Full cars of up to five people were forced to huddle together in the cold and brave a night sleeping in their cars, while others reported they had no staff around them to inform of the next appropriate steps.

Between 30 to 40 SES members have arrived on site to assist and assess the waterlogged grounds.

An SES spokesperson told the Daily Telegraph it is monitoring the low-pressure system off the east coast and if it moves inland.

“There’s heaps of rain in the campgrounds, but it’s not flooded. It’s just still water and heavy mud,” the spokesperson said.

“If (the festival) makes a decision to evacuate, we’ll support that. We’ve got a crew of about five or six members in the festival grounds and 30 to 40 altogether.”

Areas in the Northern Rivers have copped between 50-75mm of rain in the last 24 hours and a severe weather warning is in place with damaging surf expected along Yamba by Friday evening.

It is the first time since 2019 that Splendour has been held, having been postponed for two years due to the pandemic.

A three-day ticket costs for $415.91, while a single day ticket costs more than $200.

To camp, it costs people an extra $100.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: