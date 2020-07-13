Splendour In The Grass Has Just Dropped Their 2021 Headliners

It feels like Christmas with all of these music festival lineups dropping.

First Under The Southern Stars, then Bluefest and now Splendour In The Grass has revealed its 2021 return.

The popular music festival has announced headliners, British supergroup Gorillaz and New York rockers The Strokes for their 20th anniversary event happening July 2021. The full lineup is yet to be announced.

The Strokes were scheduled for the 2020 lineup, following the release of their ironically titled album, The New Abnormal.

Listen to the band talk to Triple M about the new album:





All tickets sold for Splendour In The Grass 2020 will still be valid for the 2021 festival and if you're unable to attend contact Moshtix for a refund.

More info: splendourinthegrass.com

Music festivals are going to look and feel very different from what we knew.

We discussed the future of music festival, check it out:



For all that matters in Triple M Rock News:

Keep up to date with everything in music with our Rock News playlist:

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!