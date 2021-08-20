Splendour In The Grass Postponed... Again

There is some good news though!

Article heading image for Splendour In The Grass Postponed... Again

It has come as no surprise that the organisers of the iconic Aussie music festival Splendour In The Grass have announced it's postponement.

It's now been rescheduled to July 2022.

In some good news, however, headliners Gorillaz, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator have all committed to coming down under for the rescheduled dates.

“With vaccine rollout progressing more slowly than anticipated, we have made the decision to move the 20th Anniversary edition of the festival to July 2022.” said Splendour in the Grass co-founders Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco.

“We are confident that moving the festival to July 2022 will finally see us enjoying Splendour In The Grass in all its glory. More of the population will be vaccinated, international talent will have the ability to enter the country more freely and we’ll be able to deliver the Splendour in the Grass that you know and love.”

Get more ticketing details here.

