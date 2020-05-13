Split Enz Celebrate 40 Years Of True Colours With A Very Split Enz Vinyl Release

The New Zealand band we love to claim the most, Split Enz, are celebrating their most successful release, True Colours, in true, Split Enz colourful spirit, with a colourful vinyl release.

Available for pre-order now, the 40th anniversary see's the Melbourne made record, rereleased in orange, green, blue and yellow coloured vinyl on June 19th. The CD and digital releases will feature bonus material not included on the original 11-track album, with further details to be announced in the coming months.

Band member, Eddie Rayner is taking back the original sound of the album he explains, "I have both the original stereo masters from the 1979 mixing sessions, and the versions currently held in repositories such as Spotify….and they are radically different, sonically. The original masters are mixed, but unmastered, and the Spotify versions have been brutally, and probably repeatedly remastered... by whom, when, where and why, nobody will ever know. So for me, remixing to both restore and improve the currently-available mix AND the overall sound, for this 40th anniversary release, was a good idea."

Pre-order and more info: www.warnermusic.com.au

