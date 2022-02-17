Sports Stores Could Be Looking At Three Month Wait For Footy Boots

Footy players both young and old are on the hunt for footy boots as Victoria suffers through its first boot shortage.

Some retailers have warned shoppers that they could be waiting for months before shelves are restocked.

The shortage is as a result of supply chain issues leading back to South East Asia which has seen many orders cancelled and huge delays.

Shoppers could be looking at a potential three month wait for bigger brands such as Adidas, Nike and ASICS.

The supply chain issues have been caused by staff shortages as a result of the Covid pandemic which has seen factories unable to fulfil orders.

According to General Manager of SportsPower Campbell Davies, the company has been forced to halt online orders of sports boots until they are able to restock their inventory.

“Supply chain issues are affecting many businesses in Australia right now, and ours is no different,” he said.

“It’s unusual to remove a line like this from our online sales channel but we didn’t have a choice.

“The lack of inventory this football season means we need every pair we’ve got to be available in our stores for our local sports teams.”

It is unclear as to when the supply chain issues will be rectified as Covid continues to cause staff shortage worldwide.

