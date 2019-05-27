Sportsbet Pays Out 40-Disposal AFL Multis At Revised Odds As "Goodwill Gesture"

Sportsbet has paid out previously voided 40-disposal AFL multis at revised odds as a "goodwill gesture" after a controversy emerged on Monday.

The bookmaker was criticised for voiding a bunch of nine-leg AFL multis that required no player to get 40 disposals over the course of round 10.

The bet initially paid out at odds of 120 to one, which was later classified as an error with all bets at that point voided.

However, Sportsbet has changed those bets to pay out as a winner at their corrected odds - around 10 to one.

"Sportsbet acknowledges that there was a rare pricing error last week in the 'No player to get 40+ disposals market' which affected you, and we want to apologise for any inconvenience caused," they wrote to customers on Monday afternoon.

"Although you bet was voided and stake returned prior to the start of the AFL round in accordance with Sportsbet's terms and conditions, we understand this situation may have caused frustration.

"So - as a goodwill gesture, we've put you on for your stake at the correct odds, and credited your account with the winnings."