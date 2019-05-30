Triple M's Give Me 5 For Kids Sportsmen's Lunch

Triple M's Sportsmen's Lunch for Give Me 5 For Kids is back for 2019 on Friday June 21 from 12-4pm!



Please join us at The Beach Hotel Merewether for an afternoon of delicious food, drinks, fun and banter as we raise much needed funds for the John Hunter Children's Hospital.



You will get to chat with Tanya and Steve, E.P Nicky, Ryzy, and more of the Triple M team!



This year we have special guests Newcastle Knights old boy Kurt Gidley, Michael Hagan, Marc Glanville, plus more to be announced!



Jerome O'Connor will be entertaining us all afternoon too!



All ticket proceeds and funds raised on the day are donated directly to the John Hunter Children's Hospital.





A ticket to the Sportsmen's Lunch is inclusive of the below:



Canapes on arrival



Entree



Main meal



Tea/Coffee



Drinks (Wine, Beer & Soft Drink)



You will also have the opportunity to be walking home with some fantastic prizes from the raffle and auction.



Tickets are $170 each and a table of ten costs $1600.



We look forward to seeing you there and helping raise much needed funds for John Hunter Children's Hospital.

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE