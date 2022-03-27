Spotswood Man Charged Over Footscray Cemetery Theft

A man has been charged over the theft of human remains at a cemetery in Melbourne's west earlier this year.

Police allege the body parts were stolen from mausoleums at the Footscray Cemetery on Geelong Road, both on January 27 and February 1.

A 40-year-old man from Spotswood has been arrested and charged with interfering with the corpse of a human and causing damage to the cemetery.

Police said at the time they were targeted crimes.

"The man has been charged with six offences including two counts each of removal of body parts from the corpse of a human being, exhume or removal of human remains from place of interment and criminal damage," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

Detectives searched a property in Mary St Footscray last Friday, discovering what they believe was the stolen remains.

The removal of body parts can carry a penalty of five to ten years.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.