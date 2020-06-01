Spotted Dog Re-Opens for Business
We've missed the ol' Dog!
We've been holding our breath... but finally the Ol' Dog has returned!
Pato from Spotted Dog Tavern joined JB & Jules this morning to talk the reopening of the beloved pub thanks to the easing of restrictions.
From midday 1 June, Queenslanders will be able to start further their supporting their fave local watering holes in person - while socially distancing, of course.
Catch up on the chat with Pato below:
Check out the full menu on Facebook and don't forget to call ahead for sittings!