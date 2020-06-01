Spotted Dog Re-Opens for Business

We've been holding our breath... but finally the Ol' Dog has returned!

Pato from Spotted Dog Tavern joined JB & Jules this morning to talk the reopening of the beloved pub thanks to the easing of restrictions.

From midday 1 June, Queenslanders will be able to start further their supporting their fave local watering holes in person - while socially distancing, of course.

Catch up on the chat with Pato below:

Check out the full menu on Facebook and don't forget to call ahead for sittings!