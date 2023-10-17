Spring Loaded Festival

The nostalgic festival of the year, Spring Loaded, has just announced it's making it's return to The Central Coast in 2024!

The festival will see Regurgitator, Jebediah, Shihad, Magic Dirt, Frenzal Rhomb, Screamfeeder, Caligula and M.C Lindsay 'The Doctor' McDougall play The Entertainment Grounds Saturday February 10, 2024.

Loving rock fans, this is one for you and all of your mates to relive the soundtrack of your youth.

Tickets to The Entertainment Grounds Gosford show goes on sale Tuesday October 24, 10am local time.