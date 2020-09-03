Spud Dishes Out Some 360 Degree Feedback To Wolf, Purple & JB In 2012

With the anniversary of Danny Frawley’s death approaching, we’re looking back on some of his best moments from his legendary Saturday Rub days.

Some of his best work was a famous 360 degree feedback session delivered to James Brayshaw, Garry Lyon and Damian Barrett back in 2012.

LISTEN HERE:

Wolf gets called the ultimate double agent, Purple gets called out for his personal assistant, and JB cops a new nickname — Tickets, because he has more strut than Mick Jagger.

Truly some of Spud’s absolute finest!

