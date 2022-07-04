St Basil’s Aged Care Charged Over Deadly 2020 COVID Outbreak

St Basil’s Homes for the Aged has been charged with workplace safety breaches, including failing to provide a safe working environment for its staff over the fatal 2020 Covid outbreak.

Victoria's workplace regulator has slapped the aged care facility in Fawkner with nine breaches of the Occupational Health and Safety Act after 45 residents died of Covid during the outbreak.

WorkSafe alleges the aged care facility failed to implement the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) after one staff member contracted Covid in July 2020.

The regulator alleges that St Basil's did not ensure workers wore PPE or train them in how to safety use the equipment, advise staff on when to wear the protective gear, or supervise its use.

In addition to the nine breaches, the aged care provider has also been charged with three counts of failing to ensure those other than staff were not exposed to health and safety risks, and three counts of failing to ensure the workplace was safe for those entering and leaving the premises.

Due to be heard in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on August 1, a subsequent outbreak remains under a separate court inquiry, after 94 staff members testing positive and 45 residents dyed of Covid-related complications

If convicted the Fawkner aged care facility could face up to $1.49 million for each offence, resulting in a potential penalty of up to $13.41 million.

St Basil’s is yet to make a public statement as to whether it will defend the charges.

