St. George St Food Festival is BACK!

A celebration of cuisines from around the globe is back on the events calendar in October.

St George’s Road Food Festival makes its return on Sunday 16 October, the lively event will take over one of Shepparton’s largest multicultural hubs between 12pm and 5pm.

Closing the road from Hayes and Swallow Streets, the precinct will transform into a festive blend of sights, sounds and tastes from all over the world, with traditional food stalls, live performances and cooking demonstrations all on the menu.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Councillor Shane Sali said St George’s Road Food Festival was an amazing way to celebrate one of the most diverse and multicultural communities in Australia.

“By coming together and celebrating these cultures, residents and visitors are able to explore the customs and delicious foods of our multicultural community, while connecting with their traditions,” Cr Sali said.

Entry is free to come and enjoy the world on a plate at the St George’s Road Food Festival. For more information follow Council’s social media pages for event updates.

Event Details: St George’s Road Food Festival

Date: Sunday 16 October

Time: 12pm – 5pm

Location: St George’s Road, road closed between Hayes and Swallow Streets.

Cost: Free Event