St George Illawarra Sacks Anthony Griffin

St George Illawarra coach Anthony Griffin has been sacked, effective immediately.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Dragons’ CEO Ryan Web thanked Griffin for his two-and-a-half years of service to the club.

"These decisions are never taken lightly and on behalf of the club I want to thank Anthony for all his hard work during his time at the Dragons," Webb said.

"Unfortunately, our performances over the first 10 games of this season have not met the club’s expectations so it was decided he should finish up his duties this week."

Poor results from the club has had Griffin’s position closely watched for the last 12 months, following a 10th place ladder position in season 2022.

At the time of his sacking, the Dragons sit 16th on the ladder, only above West Tigers with its for and against numbers.

Assistant coach Ryan Carr will step up as interim coach from this week as the club’s board and management continue assessing head coaching candidates for 2024.

