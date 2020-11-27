St Helens Crowed 2020 Super League Champions After The Most Dramatic Grand Final EVER!
INCREDIBLE!
St Helens were crowed 2020 Super League champions following the one of the most dramatic endings to a Grand Final.
With the scores locked at 4-4 heading into the final minutes of play, St Helens winger Tommy Makinson attempted to win the game via a field goal.
Cue the chaos!
