St Helens Crowed 2020 Super League Champions After The Most Dramatic Grand Final EVER!

St Helens were crowed 2020 Super League champions following the one of the most dramatic endings to a Grand Final. 

With the scores locked at 4-4 heading into the final minutes of play, St Helens winger Tommy Makinson attempted to win the game via a field goal. 

Cue the chaos! 

27 November 2020

