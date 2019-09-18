St John's Ambulance new digs in Merredin!

The Mitchell Street sub centre was originally built in the 1950s and had reached the end of its useful life, resulting in its demolition and the construction of a new facility on the existing site.

Matt Guile from St John's Ambulance WA said it was exciting to expand services and the new facilities would help attract new volunteers.

Attending the official opening with St John WA CEO Michelle Fyfe and Chairman Shayne Leslie, is the Hon. Darren West MLC, representing the State Government.

The festivities will happen between 11am and 1.30pm on Saturday the 16th of February.

