St Kilda Confirm Jarryn Geary Has Fractured His Fibula

St Kilda have confirmed that skipper Jarryn Geary has fractured his fibula.

Geary was run down in the middle of the ground during the last quarter and his leg was caught underneath him.

WATCH HERE:

Geary was sent for x-rays which confirmed the worst.

St Kilda's GM of Football Simon Lethlean confirmed the news.

“Unfortunately x-rays confirmed a break which means Jarryn will be sidelined for a number of weeks,” he said.



“Knowing Jarryn, he will do everything he can to be back as quickly as possible but a return towards the very end of the season would be the best case scenario.



“Given how hard he has worked to get back, it’s obviously frustrating to encounter another setback.



“We have had a number of guys step up this season and take their opportunities and we will need that to continue in the absence again of our captain.”