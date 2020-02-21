St Patrick’s Day Races is one of nostalgia, celebrating Rockhampton’s yesteryear and keeping alive a community event remembered fondly by many long term CQ residents.

Steeped in history and tradition, the annual St Patrick’s Day Races has been part of this region’s rich tapestry for well over 150 years.

St Patrick’s Day was a public holiday in Rockhampton until 1930 and remained a school holiday for several more decades. The day would commence with High Mass followed by a long procession of elaborately decorated floats, bands and marchers starting from St Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral in William Street through the city centre to the race course where there would be a range of entertainment activities including sports, dancing and, of course, the races. The day would conclude with either a concert at the Wintergarden Theatre (Alma Street) or a dance at the School of Arts (Bolsover Street).

Catholic Education has enjoyed a long and wonderful partnership with the the St Patrick’s Day Race Club – a partnership nourishing our strong connections with the Irish community since Catholic schools were first established here over 150 years ago.

St Patrick’s Day Races is also the major fund raising event for Catholic Primary Schools in the Rockhampton Region.

Event Details:

When: Saturday 14th March

Where: Rockhampton Jockey Club, Callaghan Park

Tickets are available here