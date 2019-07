Investigations continue into a suspected stabbing at a Labrador unit complex over the weekend.

Police claim a man in his 20s was stabbed in the back during an attack at the Marine Parade address around 6.30pm on Saturday.

It is believed the two men were known to each other and were involved in an argument in the lead up to the incident.

The alleged victim was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.