STABBING: Man Faces Court After Alleged Stabbing at Sandy Beach

A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing another man near Woolgoolga on Thursday afternoon.

According to Police, a 49 year old man and a 50 year old woman were at Sandy Beach around 4pm, when they became involved in a verbal altercation with a 37 year old man.

The younger man left the scene and returned a short time later, before approaching the 49 year old man.

Police will allege in court that the argument became physical before the 49 year old man stabbed the younger man in the wrist, chest and back with a broken wine glass.

A bystander called emergency services, with the 37 year old taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital for treatment to non life-threatening injuries.

Officers attached to Coffs Clarence Police District attended the scene a short time later and established a crime scene.

Following inquiries, police attended a home on Mahogany Avenue, Sandy Beach, and arrested a 49 year old man.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station, where he was charged with wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possess prohibited plant.

The man was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today. (Friday 3 January 2020).