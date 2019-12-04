STABBING: Man Stabbed in Lowanna

Police are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds west of Coffs Harbour overnight.

About 6:50pm on Tuesday night, a 60 year old man attended a store on Grafton Street in Lowanna and spoke with a man and a woman known to him.

The pair noticed the 60 year old had stab wounds to his abdomen and contact emergency services.

Officers from Coffs Clarence Police District arrived a short time later and established a crime scene.

The man was flown by the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.