Stacey Livingstone Explains Her Tayla Harris “Useless” Comment

On the Hot Breakfast

Article heading image for Stacey Livingstone Explains Her Tayla Harris “Useless” Comment

Image: Getty

Collingwood defender Stacey Livingstone has explained her now infamous comment about Tayla Harris where she said the Blues star is “useless” if you stop her in the air.

LISTEN HERE:

“I probably could have chosen my words better,” Livingstone said.

“But I do feel if you take her out of the air contest somehow then you should have her covered.”

Livingstone was interviewed straight after the Pies’ win over Carlton at Ikon Park by Channel 7 when went with the “useless” remark.

Post

Harri has already said she’s keen for a rematch in the future.

Post

Get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!

Rudi Edsall

8 hours ago

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

Stacey Livingstone
Tayla Harris
Collingwood Magpies
Carlton Blues
Listen Live!
Stacey Livingstone
Tayla Harris
Collingwood Magpies
Carlton Blues
Stacey Livingstone
Tayla Harris
Collingwood Magpies
Carlton Blues
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs