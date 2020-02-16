Stacey Livingstone Explains Her Tayla Harris “Useless” Comment

Collingwood defender Stacey Livingstone has explained her now infamous comment about Tayla Harris where she said the Blues star is “useless” if you stop her in the air.

“I probably could have chosen my words better,” Livingstone said.

“But I do feel if you take her out of the air contest somehow then you should have her covered.”

Livingstone was interviewed straight after the Pies’ win over Carlton at Ikon Park by Channel 7 when went with the “useless” remark.

Harri has already said she’s keen for a rematch in the future.

