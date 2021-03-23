Staff At Griffith Base Hospital To Receive Their First COVID Jab From Today

This morning on the show, Mandy spoke to Murrumbidgee Local Health District COVID Coordinator Emma Field about the news that staff at Griffith Base Hospital will receive their first jabs today. We found out who will be getting the vaccine and what the priority is.

Around 760 Griffith Hospital and Health Service staff are anticipated to receive the vaccine over the coming weeks.

Emma Field told us about the plan moving forward for the community to receive their vaccination. We also found out how long the rollout is expected to be and when we could see it wrap up.

The vaccination rollout commenced in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District in Wagga Wagga last week Wagga with around 600 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccinations being administered.

Missed the chat? Find out about the COVID vaccinations rolling out at Griffith Base Hospital here: