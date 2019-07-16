Staff Of Billabong Sanctuary 'Devastated' Over Robbery

On Saturday night thieves broke into Townsville’s much loved Billabong Sanctuary, and took off with the office safe.

Bob and Del of Billabong Sanctuary posted on Facebook that it was ‘obviously a well-planned operation’ and that it comes as a real kick in the gut to their hard working staff.

Bob said that staff are trying to hard to cope with the attack and says it has been devestating for the whole team, because they are do dedicated to the business.

The couple also wrote on Facebook asking for the public to assist in getting answers.

“If you have any inlking at all as to who might be responsible for this outrage please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”

There’s an appealing reward on offer for the return of their office safe of $5000 and life membership to Club Billabong.

GET MORE LOCAL HEADLINES NOW: