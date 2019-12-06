Stage 1 Water Restrictions Will Be Introduced To The Hobart Region

Stage 1 water restrictions have been put in place for the Hobart region, starting December 20th.

The decision to introduce water restrictions was not taken lightly, taking into consideration every possible scenario and the advice of TasWater's engineers and scientists.

TasWater's engineers & scientists considered the possibility of increased demand, essential maintenance, below average rainfall and other potentially harmful scenarios for the community.

TasWater CEO Michael Brewster says the community's health and well-being has always been the companies number one priority, however, they are also mindful of other users of the TasWater systems, including Tasmanian Irrigation and the Tasmania Fire Service.

“Our analysis also has to take into account the cumulative effect these factors have not only for this year, but for next year and subsequent years too,” - CEO Michael Brewster

The stage one restrictions, aim to bring down non-essential water use by 20 percent, by encouraging locals to cut back on unnecessary water use at home.

What do stage 1 water restrictions mean?

Stage 1 restrictions encourage sensible water use and to prevent inefficient watering practices by reducing non-essential use of water by approximately 20 per cent.

Residential, public and commercial gardens and lawns



Garden and lawn watering is allowed on any day during the following times:

Manual watering systems can only be used between the hours of 6am and 8am and between the hours of 8pm and 10pmAutomatic watering systems can only be used between the hours of midnight and 4am

Handheld hoses with a trigger nozzle, buckets or watering cans may be used at any time.

Sporting grounds

Watering of sports grounds is allowed on any day during the following times:

Manual watering systems can only be used between the hours of 6am and 8am and between the hours of 8pm and 10pm

Automatic watering systems can only be used between the hours of midnight and 4am

Handheld hoses with a trigger nozzle, buckets or watering cans may be used at any time.

Paving, concrete and other hard surfaces

Hosing is banned except for construction purposes, in an emergency or for health or safety hazard.

Washing vehicles

A bucket, high pressure cleaning device or commercial car wash can be used at any time for vehicle washing

A handheld hose fitted with a trigger nozzle can only be used for pre-rinsing and rinsing at home.

Residential or commercial pools and spas

Requirements for topping up a new or existing pool or spa are currently under review.

Updated requirements will be advised prior to 20 December 2019.

Last week, Brian Carlton had a chat with the CEO of TasWater Michael Brewster, to find out more about the restrictions, why they've been put in place and how long they're expected to last.

Tune into the full chat below...