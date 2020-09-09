Stand Like Stone helps young innovators secure prestigious grant



Disability awareness project receives $10,000 2020 FRRR Heywire Youth Innovation Grant



Stand Like Stone was one of the 24 winners announced in this year’s Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR) FRRR Heywire Youth Innovation Grants program.



Now in its eighth year, the Youth Innovation Grants, were awarded at a virtual awards ceremony this year.



Anne Kerr, CEO of Stand Like Stone Foundation, said that the foundation was delighted to support the “Let's talk about (Dis)ability” project that the young local leaders are bringing to the region.



“We’re thrilled to be able to help such a fabulous group of young people who want to raise awareness and educate students on disability, accessibility and inclusion”, said Mrs Kerr.



Lily Coote, Ally Finnis, Lucy Williams, Shanae Coppick, Georgia Thompson, Tessa Deak, and Amechai Bawden are the team behind the project. The grant will enable the team to implement a pilot program targeting Year 4 to 10 students in Mount Gambier and Penola, which will involve a presentation by speakers with lived experience as well as disability-related simulations.



Speaking about the project, team member Tessa Deak said "Our project is aimed at raising awareness and we want kids to understand that just because this person has a certain illness or disability, it does not mean they are confined to that as an identity.



We thought getting into schools and starting from the root of the issue with children when they are still learning would be really effective, as kids are generally really curious and really do want to understand.”



“We’re very grateful to the FRRR and their donor partners for supporting us as young leaders to find solutions to societal problems through this grant. We’d also like to thank Stand Like Stone for helping us access the grant, and are really excited to get the program up and running now that we’ve got the funding”.



The project team are now in the development phase and are hoping to start rolling out the program in schools next year.