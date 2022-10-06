Star Casino Deemed 'Unfit' To Hold Casino Licence

The Star Casino has been deemed ‘unfit’ to hold a Queensland casino licence following troubling findings from an independent report.

Attorney General Shannon Fentiman said that she had “formed the view that The Star is unsuitable to hold a licence in Queensland”.

The Attorney General is set to hand down a show notice to the Star who will then have a certain amount of time to respond to.

“Once that show cause notice is issued, which I expect will take a couple of weeks, Star will have 21-days in which to respond then there is a range of options available,” she said.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The report penned by former Justice Robert Gotterson KC outlined several reasons why the casino is unfit to hold a valid casino licence.

Ms Fentiman added that the casino had “embarked on a program of literally having a one-eyed focus on profit”.

“Not being truthful with the regulator, not taking their responsibilities around gambling harm and money-laundering as seriously as they should,” she said.

Star Entertainment issued a statement saying they are “currently considering the report and the matters raised by Mr Gotterson and will continue to work cooperatively with OLGR”.

The Attorney-General’s decision is set to impact the $3.6 billion Queen’s Warf development in central Brisbane.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.