Star Eels Set To Hit The Market

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read says he's confident star Eels duo Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown will head to the open market later this year.

The two playmakers have player options in the final year of their current contracts, meaning they can sign new deals with rival teams from November 1 for the 2024 season, according to Read.

Read explained on Triple M's Rush Hour why he believes the pair will test their value.

"My gut feeling is both of those guys will go to the market on November 1," Read said on Triple M's Rush Hour.

