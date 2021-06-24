Star West Coast Quartet Primed For Return

West Coast are set to be boosted by the return of four big names this weekend, Adam Simpson revealed on Thursday.

Tracking well from injury, each of Jeremy McGovern, Brad Sheppard, Tim Kelly and Luke Shuey are in line to play the Bulldogs at home on Sunday.

Eagles coach Adam Simpson says they'll add much needed experience to the side, but understands the younger players have blossomed in their absence.

"Barring anything unfortunate, they should all play." Simpson said.

He explained there is a need to find balance amongst the playing group, particularly welcoming back captain Luke Shuey (hamstring) after a successful WAFL return last week.

"Trying to get that balance right, everyone back together."

"We got to work through it. What we don't want is them plodding around, they'll go as hard as they can for as long as they can."

Simpson revealed the returning players will need to be monitored closely, but their leadership will provide valuable lessons to the developing players.

"I think we've had some real growth this year, with some of the younger players coming through."

"You need a squad mentality.

"There's been good growth. Good to have our leaders back, but we've been really happy with some of the kids."

Aaron Naughton has been declared fit for the Bulldogs, removing any concerns after suffering a rib injury against Geelong.

Sunday's clash is the second encounter of the season between the two sides, the Dogs walked away seven point winners back in round two.

