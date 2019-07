The stars come alive on Saturday the 3rd of August at the Mukinbudin Golf Club!

Be captivated by our night sky at this FREE event with support from the Mukibudin CRC,

Bring your own telescope or use the equipment available with the aid of experienced operators

Set up is from 5pm, with a night sky presentation from 6pm

Enjoy a supper of soup with tea and coffee available.

More details at the Muka CRC - 9047 2150

All part of National Science Week.