Stars Set To Remember Warnie As Additional State Funeral Tickets Released

Nearly 50,000 tickets have been secured for Shane Warne's state funeral at the MCG on Wednesday night.

An additional 15,000 seats have opened up for the service, which are free to purchase through Ticketek.

The memorial will pay tribute to Australia's greatest spin bowler, highlighting the achievements as the second-highest wicket-taker in international Test history.

Warne's children are expected to give speeches, while several of his on-field rivals and teammates will also be in attendance.

West Indies legend Brian Lara, former Pakistan pace bowler Wasim Akram and former England captain Nasser Hussain will be at the venue. Indian immortal Sachin Tendulkar and ex-New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming will deliver video tributes.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced following the day of his death that the MCG's Great Southern Stand will be renamed the Shane Warne stand, which is expected to be unveiled in some form.

Also in attendance will be Warne's friends and musicians Ed Sheeran, Robbie Williams and Coldplay's Chris Martin - who are expected to perform at the service.

The memorial is set to be watched by millions before nationally and overseas, in one of the largest tributes of any sports star.

Beginning at 7pm (AEDT), Eddie McGuire will MC the ceremony, while an array of celebrities including Hugh Jackman, Kylie Minogue and Russell Crowe are tipped to speak

