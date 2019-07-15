Starting The Week With Four Stolen Vehicles: Can You Help Police Locate Them?

Kicking off the week with four stolen vehicles – three from Toowoomba and one from Chinchilla – can you help police locate them?

Registration Colour Model and make Time and date Location QLD 830XPJ Silver Toyota Rav 4 wagon At 2.31pm on 09/07/2019 Ruthven Street, Toowoomba

QLD 830XPJ (actual vehicle)

QLD 715TAU Silver Volkswagon Golf Between 9.45pm and 10.15pm on 09/07/2019 Beasley Street, Chinchilla

QLD 715TAU (Actual vehicle)

No Plates White Toyota Corolla Hatchback Between 4.59am and 8am on 14/07/2019 Scholefield Street, Toowoomba

No Plates. (Actual vehicle) ‘Police aware’ stickers were attached

NSW OUV44 Black Hyosung Aust GV250 Motorcycle Between 12pm 27/06/2019 and 9am 02/07/2019 Dignan Street, Harristown

NSW OUV44 (Not actual vehicle, similar in appearance)

If you have any info for police in relation the above stolen vehicles please contact police:

POLICELINK: 131 444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

QUOTE REF #’s: QP1901321634, QP1901337195, QP1901344931, QP1901353646

