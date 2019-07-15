Starting The Week With Four Stolen Vehicles: Can You Help Police Locate Them?

Kicking off the week with four stolen vehicles – three from Toowoomba and one from Chinchilla – can you help police locate them?
Registration
Colour
Model and make
Time and date
Location
QLD 830XPJ
Silver
Toyota Rav 4 wagon
At 2.31pm on 09/07/2019
Ruthven Street, Toowoomba
QLD 830XPJ (actual vehicle)
QLD 715TAU
Silver
Volkswagon Golf
Between 9.45pm and 10.15pm on 09/07/2019
Beasley Street, Chinchilla
QLD 715TAU (Actual vehicle)
No Plates
White
Toyota Corolla Hatchback
Between 4.59am and 8am on 14/07/2019
Scholefield Street, Toowoomba
No Plates. (Actual vehicle) ‘Police aware’ stickers were attached
NSW OUV44
Black
Hyosung Aust GV250 Motorcycle
Between 12pm 27/06/2019 and 9am 02/07/2019
Dignan Street, Harristown
NSW OUV44 (Not actual vehicle, similar in appearance)
If you have any info for police in relation the above stolen vehicles please contact police:
POLICELINK: 131 444
ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day
CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day
QUOTE REF #’s: QP1901321634, QP1901337195, QP1901344931, QP1901353646
